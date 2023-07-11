Tarlton, SSM Celebrate Outpatient Center Milestone with Safety Lunch

Tarlton, St. Louis’ largest women-owned general contracting and construction management firm, lifted the final structural steel beam into place July 7 at the site of the future SSM Outpatient Center in O’Fallon, Missouri. Joined by SSM and Tarlton executives, the construction team celebrated the milestone with beam signing and a safety lunch.

Craftworkers on the site today number about 25 and include ironworkers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, operators and laborers, according to Joshua Pennington, Tarlton project superintendent. He added that safety has been exemplary.

Representatives of the SSM-design-construction team, including architect ACI Boland Architects, were invited to sign the beam in the days leading up to its placement. Speaking July 7 before the box lunch was served were:

– Jeremy Fotheringham, SSM Health Regional President, Academic & St. Louis

– Jake Brooks, President, SSM Health St. Joseph – St Charles & Wentzville

– Hossain Marandi, MD, MBA, FACHE, President, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital & System Vice President, Pediatric Service Line

– Diane Grimsley, Tarlton Corp. Project Director

Tarlton broke ground on the two-story, 66,000-square-foot outpatient health center in December, with completion slated for mid-2024. SSM Health is partnering with SSM Health Medical Group, SLUCare Physician Group and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide onsite primary, specialty and pediatric services. The facility is situated near the Streets of Caledonia, a growing lifestyle community that includes a mix of residential and commercial properties, restaurants, retail and other amenities.

“Our ceremony today is to celebrate that the construction of this project has reached the sky without any injuries,” said Diane Grimsley, Tarlton project director. “We want to thank everyone who worked on and supported this project for all of their hard work. We are very excited about the future home of SSM and look forward to trouble-free progress as we move toward completion next year.”

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.