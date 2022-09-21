Tarlton Using Transformative Technology to Construct the New Fuhr Science Center at Logan University

As many people who work in the construction industry will attest, it’s always exciting to witness a new building rising out of the ground. The Tarlton Corp. team on the $28 million, 48,000-square-foot renovation and expansion project at Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, knows this firsthand.

Tarlton, a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, is serving as construction manager on the project. The highlight is the Fuhr Science Center, which includes a new two-story 8,000-square-foot addition to the existing 33,310-square-foot science and research building, originally constructed in 1986.

The expansion will add two state-of-the-art anatomy laboratories and associated lecture amphitheaters; a simulated imaging center; six chiropractic technique classrooms; two clinical methods classrooms; faculty offices; additional student collaboration and study areas; and anatomage tables, which offer advanced 3D simulation systems used by leading health care institutions throughout the world. The new spaces are designed to empower students as they master anatomical and physiological principles under the guidance of experienced, licensed instructors. The building is named for Logan University alumnus Arlan W. Fuhr, D.C., and wife, Judi Fuhr, who bestowed a $1 million gift toward the project’s “Advancing Education, Transforming Lives” capital campaign.

As part of the expansion project, Tarlton also is working on the $5.5 million renovation of the Logan Administration Building. The team will renovate a testing center, the main lobby and the library, also relocating the bookstore, with completion slated for spring 2024. Ittner Cordogan-Clark Group is serving as project architect.

Technology that Transforms the Construction Industry

Working toward phase 1 completion of the Fuhr Science Center in summer 2023, Tarlton is finishing up site work that includes the demolition of previous structures and the addition of critical infrastructure. The team is documenting the construction site progress – including the completion of demolition on the building’s first phase – with DroneDeploy 360 Virtual Walkthrough, an industry-leading site reality platform. Visit Tarlton’s recent video at https://vimeo.com/744750288/c1aac36fa8

“This technology captures construction on each step of the project with a 360-degree video tour, which enables project stakeholders to view worksite progress,” said Scott Green, Tarlton manager of construction technology. “It coordinates and streamlines communication and planning with an easy compare-to-design, speeds up issue and rework resolution, and allows the team to conduct inspections in real time at ground level to validate and manage site progress.” The team also is using Building Information Modeling for interior utilities to gain efficiency in the layout process.

The Tarlton team includes Sondra Rotty, vice president and project executive; Andrew Nelch, project director; Greg Sweeso, project estimator; Brooke Mason, project manager; Ana Ripp, project engineer; Blake Bertels, project superintendent; and Emily Douglas, project coordinator.

“We are excited to work on the renovation and expansion of Logan University as this longstanding institution invests in its continuing commitment to experiential learning,” said Tracy Hart, president, Tarlton Corp. “The addition of bright, ample spaces will provide greater opportunities for students to more closely collaborate on projects that advance their education in chiropractic and health sciences.”

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, masters and bachelor degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

