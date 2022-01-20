Tarlton Welcomes McCoy to Business Development Team

Tarlton Corp, a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Tim McCoy as Director of Business Development.

In his new role on the acquisition team at Tarlton, McCoy brings several years of experience in relationship development, business consulting, merger and acquisition advisory and accounting. A St. Louis native, McCoy attended St. Louis University High School and Saint Louis University and served as an accounting intern at Tarlton during the summers of 2012 and 2013.

McCoy previously served on the management team in the advisory services group at Riveron Consulting, LLC in Dallas, Texas. At Riveron, he spearheaded project strategies and client relationship efforts, managed project budgets and timelines and led teams of associates on mergers, acquisitions and carve-outs for a diverse collection of client sizes and sectors, which included construction, technology, manufacturing and distribution, health care systems and oil and gas. In addition, he provided deal-structure consulting and post-transaction strategic planning.

From 2016 to 2019, McCoy served as senior analyst on the Business Advisory Services team at RubinBrown in Clayton, Missouri, where he primarily advised on middle-market mergers, acquisitions, and carve-outs. At the firm, he also collaborated with teams from private-equity firms, investment banks and strategic buyers, developing relationships and performing buy-side and sell-side financial due-diligence for clients across a wide spectrum. In addition to his consulting expertise, he played an integral role in the group’s business development, recruitment and training functions.

“We are excited about the energy and experience Tim brings to Tarlton,” said Tracy Hart, president, Tarlton Corp. “He is passionate about building in the St. Louis region – both the built environment and the communities living within it – and has continued to create strong connections in the community. Business development encompasses much more than attracting and pursuing work opportunities, and we are excited that Tim is working with us in support of our corporate values.”

McCoy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and accounting, from John Cook School of Business at Saint Louis University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

