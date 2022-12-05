Tarlton’s Greg Clark Earns Certified Professional Services Marketer Designation

Greg Clark, creative services manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has earned the designation of Certified Professional Services Marketer.

As a CPSM, he joins a growing number of professionals nationwide to be certified by the Society for Marketing Professional Services, which advocates for, educates and connects leaders in the design and building industries. A candidate for CPSM is required to meet a host of criteria, which includes educational and professional experience, passing a rigorous written examination, as well as demonstrating knowledge in and a mastery of business development in an industry that values certification.

As Tarlton creative services manager, Clark, a licensed drone pilot, works in a variety of roles across multiple departments to introduce and enhance the firm’s expertise in virtual design and construction technology, including mapping and site-specific orientations of jobsites, to instructional videos for human resources and recruitment. He joined Tarlton in August 2017 as a creative services specialist.

“Greg will draw on the knowledge behind his CPSM designation as he works to tell Tarlton’s stories in new ways,” said Dirk Elsperman, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “He infuses right-brain thinking in a traditionally left-brained industry and helps us all be a little more creative in our day-to-day work.”

About SMPS

The Society for Marketing Professional Services is the only organization dedicated to creating business opportunities in the architecture, engineering and construction industries. With over 7,000 members, SMPS provides leadership and professional development programs, industry research, business-building events and vital marketing resources. Learn more at www.smps.org

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.