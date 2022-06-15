Tarlton’s Roslyn Croft Receives Hero in Diversity Recognition

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, announces that Roslyn Croft, the firm’s inclusion and diversity manager, was named a Hero in Diversity by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The recognition honors individuals who surpass efforts to encourage diversity and equity throughout the region.

An ardent leader in promoting diversity in the construction industry, Croft champions outreach and education efforts to foster workplace inclusion. She provides resources and access to opportunities to boost minority, women, apprentice and St. Louis City resident participation on Tarlton construction projects. She also works with officials at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, which provides training and job placement services to St. Louis City’s adult workforces, and with the St. Louis Development Corp., which advances economic development in real estate and business development in the city.

Croft is active in industry affiliations and events that further advance opportunities to be more inclusive, which includes serving on the AGC of Missouri Diversity Committee; AGC of Missouri Education Foundation; St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Diversity Committee; PEOPLE Advisory Board; and St. Louis Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. She chairs the Tarlton Diversity Committee. She plays an active role in fostering the AGC of America’s Culture of Care initiative at Tarlton, meeting with new employees to introduce the initiative’s principles and practices to build a more inclusive work environment.

Croft leads the Tarlton team that, in partnership with BJC HealthCare, spearheaded “Thinking Beyond Today,” an unprecedented pilot program to introduce high school students and members of community agencies to career opportunities in construction and health care. The first phase of the program entailed creation of a Career Resource Center on the Siteman Cancer Center construction site at Christian Hospital Northwest in north St. Louis County. The converted construction trailer on the Tarlton jobsite served as a unique venue for hands-on student learning and exploration.

In March, a new Career Resource Center opened at Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s Campus Renewal Project on Kingshighway, with McCarthy Building Companies joining the BJC-Tarlton team. By showcasing career paths and sharing success stories, the center aims to promote a community culture that educates and inspires individuals to seek opportunities in construction and health care.

In 2018, Croft was recognized with a Construction Industry Leader of the Year award from MOKAN for her initiatives, including her work with Thinking Beyond Today. In 2021, she was recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as a Champion for Diversity and Inclusion.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

