Tarlton’s Tracy Hart Named to 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Tracy Hart, president of Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been named to the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100, a program nationwide that recognizes regionally a premier group of CEOs and C-level executives who serve in both the public and private sectors and demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and influence in their industries.

In addition to leading Tarlton, a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, and Waterhout Construction, also WBENC-Certified, Hart serves on multiple civic boards in the region. She is a fiduciary board member and member of the chair’s council for Greater St. Louis Inc.; chairperson for the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership; vice chair for The Muny; board member and vice chair of the Patient Care Committee for St. Louis Children’s Hospital; and board member and lead independent director for Midwest BankCentre. She also serves on the board of ONE Gas in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a publicly traded company serving 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Hart was named president of Tarlton in 1999, after joining the firm that was led by her father Robert P. Elsperman, and founded in 1946 by her grandfather, Art Elsperman. Recognized as a trailblazer and ardent leader, she champions training, development and workplace opportunities at Tarlton and in the construction industry in St. Louis and nationally. Deeply committed to her industry, Hart was elected the first woman chairman of the Associated General Contractors of St. Louis and is a life director of the AGC of America.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the 2023 St. Louis Titan program and to be included among the area’s preeminent leaders,” said Hart. “This program provides another opportunity to connect with leaders who care deeply about St. Louis and who are working to bring continued growth, inclusion and prosperity to the region.”

Collectively, the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 94,000 individuals and generate $28 billion in annual revenue. This year’s honorees will be recognized at the annual St. Louis Titan 100 award event, hosted by Titan 100 and sponsored by Wipfli LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting firms, on April 6 at The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.

Visit www.titan100.biz/

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.