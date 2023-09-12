Terracon Announces Key Business Sector Promotion

Jeff Magner promoted to Director of Technology/Digital Infrastructure

Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals announces a strategic organizational change to support client service, innovation, and project delivery as the company continues to grow.

Jeff Magner, P.E., has been promoted to director of Terracon’s Technology (Digital Infrastructure) business sector. In this role, Jeff will lead the safe and profitable growth of this business unit and collaborate in developing Terracon’s strategy to execute services delivered with an outstanding client experience.

“Now more than ever, our clients expect high-quality services provided on shortened timeframes. Speed to market is essential for our clients to meet their business goals, and Terracon invests in innovative tools that deliver information faster,” Magner said.

A licensed professional engineer, Jeff has over 25 years’ experience in geotechnical engineering, construction observation/materials testing and client account management. He joined Terracon in 1994 and previously held roles including project engineer, geotechnical services manager, office manager, regional manager, and firm principal. He is based in Terracon’s Des Moines, Iowa, office.

