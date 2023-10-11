Terracon Announces Key Leadership Promotion for Environmental Services

Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals, announces a strategic organizational change to support client service, innovation, and project delivery as the company continues to grow.

Mike Hagemeister, P.E., has been promoted to environmental service line director, charged with leading this growing service line. With a balanced passion for the environment and people, Hagemeister is leading a diverse team of over 1,200 environmental professionals with the focus of partnering with clients to deliver innovative environmental solutions for a safe, sustainable, and prosperous future. In nearly 30 years with Terracon, he has held several roles, including field engineer, environmental engineer, and environmental department manager in the company’s Omaha office. Prior to his current position, Hagemeister was responsible for leading and supporting environmental consulting across the central United States.

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.