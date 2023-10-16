Terracon Announces Power Generation and Transmission Leadership Additions

Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals announces strategic changes to support client service, innovation, and project delivery as the company continues to grow in the power generation and transmission (PG&T) sector. As the company continues to refine its organization to support continued growth, two key leadership roles have been filled:

Eddie Norse

Eddie Norse, Jr., PMP, has joined Terracon as a program manager and senior associate. With more than 40 years of experience in project and program management, Norse is focused on developing and delivering an innovative programmatic approach to improve project delivery and meet the needs of Terracon’s national PG&T clients. He earned a bachelor of science in business management degree from the University of Phoenix, and a master’s certificate in project management from The George Washington University. Norse is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Chawn Stich

Chawn Stich has rejoined Terracon as a client development manager and senior associate. Bringing more than 25 years of varied engineering experience in the A/E/C industry to his role, Stich is dedicated to providing an excellent client experience to Terracon’s national PG&T clients. A recipient of the Engineer’s Club of St. Louis Award of Merit in 2021, he currently serves on the organization’s board. Stich is based in St. Louis.

“These roles are key to meeting the current and future needs of our PG&T clients. Eddie and Chawn bring the right combination of experience, skills, and innovation to their roles, allowing us to provide our clients with a consistently excellent experience,” said Blair Loftis, senior vice president and national director of PG&T for Terracon.

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.