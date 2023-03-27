Terracon Foundation Announces Multiple Higher Education Grants

The Terracon Foundation has announced higher education grants to a number of colleges and universities. Included are:

The Tennessee Technological University for the Terracon Foundation Annual STEAM Scholarship for Diversity and Inclusion. Committed to teaching and the advancement of knowledge, Tennessee Technological University, a comprehensive public research university, provides the highest standards of excellence in higher education, fosters intellectual and personal development, and stimulates meaningful research and service to humankind.

$10,000 grant to Texas A&M University to support the Terracon Fellowship in Civil Engineering. Texas A&M opened its doors in 1876 as the state’s first public institution of higher learning. Today, it stands as a research-intensive flagship university dedicated to sending leaders out into the world prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow.

$10,000 grant to Iowa State University to fund fellowships for students with an interest in geotechnical engineering. Iowa State University in Ames was one of the nation’s first land-grant institutions and has an enrollment of 30,000. Its college of engineering, with a total enrollment of more than 7,500 undergraduate and graduate students, is the university’s largest academic unit on campus.

$5,000 grant to Auburn University to support the Terracon Annual Graduate Award/Fellowship. Auburn University has developed into one of the largest universities in the South, remaining at the educational forefront with its traditional blend of arts and applied science and evolving to reflect the needs of today while maintaining the university’s traditional passion and spirit.

$5,000 Grant to Midlands Technical College to support the MTC Civil Engineering Technology’s Materials Laboratory at Northeast Campus. Midlands Technical College is a public technical college with multiple locations in the Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties of South Carolina. The college is one of South Carolina’s largest two-year colleges with approximately 16,000 students.

The Terracon Foundation encourages employees to submit grant requests each year for organizations focused on education as well as the built and natural environment. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted more than $4 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and disaster relief efforts.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 6,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.