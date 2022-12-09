Terracon Foundation Awards $10,000 Grant to Heart to Heart International for Hurricane Ian Relief

The Terracon Foundation has made a $10,000 grant to Heart to Heart International (HHI) to provide emergency health care in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a large and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that caused widespread damage across the southeastern U.S. in late September. Ian was the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935.

con is pleased to support Heart to Heart International in its efforts to bring medical care to those still recovering from Hurricane Ian’s effects,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO. “We are again honored to partner with this incredible organization to provide urgently needed care.”

“Support from the Terracon Foundation and other partners ensures we are able to rapidly deploy experienced, dedicated medical teams in the aftermath of a disaster,” said Kim Carroll, Heart to Heart International CEO. “People affected by disasters have a wide range of medical needs, from critical injuries to loss of essential medications, so we are grateful to the generous supporters and partners who enable us to provide vital care so quickly.”

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.5 billion to more than 131 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a four-star Charity Navigator charity and is on the “Philanthropy 400.” To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.

The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work. Established as the community investment arm of Terracon, the foundation has granted more than $3.7 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and disaster relief efforts.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record.