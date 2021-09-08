Terracon Foundation Awards $10,000 in Grants for Hurricane Ida Relief

The Terracon Foundation announced two $5,000 grants to food banks in Louisiana for food and supplies following Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Aug. 29. The storm left over one million people without power in what is being reported as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland.

The grants include a $5,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans and a $5,000 donation to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in Baton Rouge.

“Terracon is proud to support local food banks in Louisiana serving people in the communities severely impacted by the devastating hurricane,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president, and CEO.

The Terracon Foundation strives to become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities we serve. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted more than $3 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and for disaster relief efforts. For more information about the Terracon Foundation and other organizations it has supported, visit terracon.com/foundation.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

