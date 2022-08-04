Terracon Foundation Awards $210,000 in Grants

Grants and scholarships made to universities and organizations throughout U.S.

The Terracon Foundation announced today the award of nearly $210,000 in grants and scholarships to 20 nonprofit organizations and 10 universities throughout the U.S. Established as the community investment arm of Terracon, the foundation has granted more than $3.7 million to community organizations, universities, and dependents of employees, as well as disaster relief efforts.

“The Terracon Foundation works continuously to support higher education in the form of grants for scholarships, fellowships and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental manager in the Terracon Dallas office. “It’s our goal that grants like these will help students finish their studies, engage in research, and advance their professional development.”

The Terracon Foundation awarded nearly $56,000 in grants to seven universities:

• Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah

• Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.

• Columbus State University, Columbus, Ga.

• Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Mo.

• North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C.

• University of California Riverside, Riverside, Calif.

• The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas.

Additionally, the Terracon Foundation awarded a total of $85,000 in endowments to three universities:

• Northeast Lakeview College, Universal City, Texas.

• University of Arizona, Tucson, Ariz.

• The University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas.

“We invite our employees to submit grant requests each year and many do so in support of community organizations doing vital work serving children’s education and health,” Kolodziej added. “Each grant awarded was championed by a Terracon employee who is actively involved in the work of the nonprofit organization.”

The Terracon Foundation awarded nearly $69,000 in community grants to 20 nonprofit organizations:

• Austin Wildlife Rescue, Austin, Texas

• Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City, Mo.

• Construction Education Foundation of Georgia, Atlanta, Ga.

• Dave’s Place, Kansas City, Mo.

• Engineers Without Borders USA, Inc. – Puget Sound Professional Chapter, Seattle, Wash.

• Georgia MATHCOUNTS Foundation, Atlanta, Ga.

• Girls on the Run Columbia, Columbia, S.C.

• HawkWatch International, Salt Lake City, Utah

• Historic Macon Foundation, Macon, Ga.

• James W. Miller Memorial Fund, Cincinnati, Ohio

• North Museum of Nature and Science*, Lancaster, Pa.

• Putnam Museum and Science Center*, Davenport, Iowa

• Rankin County Adult Education, Brandon, Miss.

• Saline/Perry County Foster Parents Association, Benton, Ark.

• Sippy Cups and Chardonnay, Salt Lake City, Utah

• Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation*, Tucson, Ariz.

• Starlight Theatre Association of Kansas City, Inc., Kansas City, Mo.

• Sunset Valley Elementary Parent-Teacher Association, Austin, Texas

• United Way of Central Georgia*, Macon, Ga.

• Urban TEC*, Kansas City, Mo.

* Equity grants which support organizations that mirror Terracon’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. These grants are focused on systemic changes in racially diverse and underrepresented communities.

The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record.

