Terracon Foundation Awards $3,000 Grant to St. Louis University

Funds to support water research for STEM undergraduate students

The Terracon Foundation announced a $3,000 grant to St. Louis University (SLU) to support water research for STEM undergraduate students.

“SLU is an ideal recipient for funding from the Terracon Foundation because of the university’s history in recruiting and training a diverse pool of students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Ben Luetkemeyer, group manager in Terracon’s Central Division. “The program proposed would establish a cohort of five STEM undergraduate student interns to engage in research regarding critical water resource challenges.”

SLU is a Catholic, Jesuit institution dedicated to student learning, research, health care and service. Within SLU, the School of Science and Engineering (SSE) and College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) offer STEM academic programs of excellence that integrate the education of the whole person with classroom and hands-on experiences in a student’s major field of study. Learn more at https://www.slu.edu/.

The Terracon Foundation encourages employees to submit grant requests each year for organizations focused on education as well as the built and natural environment. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted nearly $4 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees and disaster relief efforts.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 6,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record. Start to explore with us by visiting terracon.com.