Terracon Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant to Heart to Heart International for December Tornado Relief

The Terracon Foundation announced a $5,000 grant to Heart to Heart International (HHI) to provide urgent medical care to residents of several states in the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. after a series of more than 35 tornadoes that occurred Dec. 10 – 11.

“Terracon is pleased to support Heart to Heart International in its efforts to provide urgently needed medical care to those impacted by recent tornadoes,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president and CEO. “We value the opportunity to partner to help meet the needs of people in the path of these storms.”

“We value the support from the Terracon Foundation and other partners who wish to help after a disaster,” said Kim Carroll, CEO, Heart to Heart International. “Medical needs can be vast, and this funding enables us to rapidly distribute critical medical supplies and deploy experienced, dedicated response teams when they are needed most.”

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.2 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.

The Terracon Foundation strives to become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities we serve. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted more than $3.5 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and for disaster relief efforts. For more information about the Terracon Foundation and other organizations it has supported, visit terracon.com/foundation.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks No. 24 on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

