Terracon Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant to Heart to Heart International for Haiti Earthquake Relief

OLATHE, Kan. — The Terracon Foundation announced a $5,000 grant to Heart to Heart International (HHI) to provide emergency healthcare in the aftermath of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred Aug. 14 in Haiti.

“Terracon is pleased to support Heart to Heart International in its efforts to provide urgently needed medical care to those impacted by the devastating earthquake,” said Gayle Packer, Terracon chair, president and CEO. “We value the opportunity to partner with this incredible organization serving the critical needs of the people of Haiti.”

“The support from the Terracon Foundation and other partners enables us to rapidly deploy experienced, dedicated medical teams to disaster-affected areas. Medical needs are vast following a disaster. We are so grateful to the supporters and partners who enable us to provide vital care so quickly,” said Kim Carroll, CEO, Heart to Heart International.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.2 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a four-star Charity Navigator charity and is on the “Philanthropy 400.” To learn more, visit hearttoheart.org.

The Terracon Foundation strives to become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities we serve. To date, the Terracon Foundation has granted more than $3 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and for disaster relief efforts. For more information about the Terracon Foundation and other organizations it has supported, visit terracon.com/foundation.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

