Terracon Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant to Maui Strong Fund for Wildfire Disaster Relief

Terracon Foundation has made a $5,000 grant to the Maui Strong Fund to provide emergency funding for shelter, food, and financial assistance to meet community needs in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that struck the island of Maui on Aug. 8, 2023.

“Our hearts are with the citizens of Maui who are recovering from the impacts of the recent wildfires,” said Terracon chair, president, and CEO Gayle Packer. “Terracon and our employee-owners are honored to support relief efforts for this catastrophic event.”

In response to the recent wildfires on Maui, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has activated the Maui Strong Fund to provide flexible resources to support Maui residents. Funding will address evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance, and other services as they are identified by on-the-ground partners doing critical work on Maui. You can donate to the Maui Strong Fund by visiting hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

The Terracon Foundation was established to reach out and become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work. Established as the community investment arm of Terracon, the foundation has granted nearly $4 million to community organizations, universities, dependents of employees, and disaster relief efforts.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 6,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 175 locations with services in all 50 states. Terracon consistently ranks as a top 25 design firm by Engineering News-Record.