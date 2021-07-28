Terracon Foundation Awards $70,950 in University and Community Grants

The Terracon Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $70,950 in grants and scholarships. The Terracon Foundation was established as the community investment arm of Terracon with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of company employees and the communities where we live and work.

“Terracon is pleased to support the next generation of students at six universities as they pursue research and develop professional relationships,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental department manager in the company’s Dallas office. “We are also supporting communities throughout the country where our clients and employee-owners live and work. Each grant was championed by a Terracon employee who is actively involved in the organization or university.”

As part of an ongoing effort to support higher education, the Terracon Foundation presents university grants for scholarships, fellowships, and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

UNIVERSITY GRANTS

The Terracon Foundation has presented a total of $40,000 to six universities:

Central Georgia Technical College, Macon, Ga. $4,000

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo. $10,000

Columbus State University, Columbus, Ga. $6,000

Northeast Lakeview College, Universal City, Texas $5,000

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas $5,000

The University of Arizona College of Engineering, Tucson, Ariz. $10,000

COMMUNITY GRANTS

The Terracon Foundation has awarded $30,950 in community grants to 11 nonprofit organizations:

American Huey 369, Peru, Ind. $2,500

Band of Angels, Overland Park, Kan. $2,500

Boys & Girls Club of Pharr, Inc., Pharr, Texas $2,500

Moody Clinic, Brownsville, Texas $2,750

CrossRoads Missions, Louisville, Ky. $3,500

Girls Scouts of Northeast Kansas & Northwest Missouri, Kansas City, Mo. $2,500

Prelude Clubhouse, Plano, Texas $3,200

Survive & Thrive, Raytown, Mo. $3,000

Tucson Clean & Beautiful, Tucson, Ariz. $3,500

Wild Utah Project, Salt Lake City, Utah $2,500

YPAL Foundation, Louisville, Ky. $2,500

For more information about the Terracon Foundation, visit terracon.com/foundation.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

Share this: Tweet



