Terracon Foundation Awards $70,950 in University and Community Grants

The Terracon Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $70,950 in grants and scholarships. The Terracon Foundation was established as the community investment arm of Terracon with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of company employees and the communities where we live and work.
“Terracon is pleased to support the next generation of students at six universities as they pursue research and develop professional relationships,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental department manager in the company’s Dallas office. “We are also supporting communities throughout the country where our clients and employee-owners live and work. Each grant was championed by a Terracon employee who is actively involved in the organization or university.”
As part of an ongoing effort to support higher education, the Terracon Foundation presents university grants for scholarships, fellowships, and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
UNIVERSITY GRANTS
The Terracon Foundation has presented a total of $40,000 to six universities:
- Central Georgia Technical College, Macon, Ga. $4,000
- Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo. $10,000
- Columbus State University, Columbus, Ga. $6,000
- Northeast Lakeview College, Universal City, Texas $5,000
- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, McAllen, Texas $5,000
- The University of Arizona College of Engineering, Tucson, Ariz. $10,000
COMMUNITY GRANTS
The Terracon Foundation has awarded $30,950 in community grants to 11 nonprofit organizations:
- American Huey 369, Peru, Ind. $2,500
- Band of Angels, Overland Park, Kan. $2,500
- Boys & Girls Club of Pharr, Inc., Pharr, Texas $2,500
- Moody Clinic, Brownsville, Texas $2,750
- CrossRoads Missions, Louisville, Ky. $3,500
- Girls Scouts of Northeast Kansas & Northwest Missouri, Kansas City, Mo. $2,500
- Prelude Clubhouse, Plano, Texas $3,200
- Survive & Thrive, Raytown, Mo. $3,000
- Tucson Clean & Beautiful, Tucson, Ariz. $3,500
- Wild Utah Project, Salt Lake City, Utah $2,500
- YPAL Foundation, Louisville, Ky. $2,500
For more information about the Terracon Foundation, visit terracon.com/foundation.
Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.