Terracon Names John Norwood National Manager for Materials Technology and Innovation

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named John Norwood, P.E., CSSGB, national manager for materials technology and innovation. Norwood is responsible for partnering with Terracon’s operations and service line leaders to explore future technology needs and drive technology adoptions.

“I’m passionate about connecting people with technology in ways that make our jobs better,” Norwood said. “I’m excited to be at Terracon and looking forward to doing great things with technology and business systems to continually improve our client experience.”

John has more than 14 years of experience managing engineering and construction management projects, including developing materials-focused cost control methods, streamlining project initiation and quality audit processes, and implementing companywide systems surrounding field and lab reporting. John earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from North Carolina State University and is Six Sigma certified. He is based in Terracon’s Raleigh office.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

