Terracon Opens New Office in Carlsbad

Leading engineering firm expanding local presence

Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, announced it has opened a new office in Carlsbad.

Terracon is growing to meet the needs of our clients for environmental planning, remediation, and compliance services for oil and gas, public, and private clients in the region. The new office is located at 4518 W. Pierce Street in Carlsbad and is supported by the resources of established Terracon offices in Lubbock, Midland, and Las Cruces.

“The new Carlsbad office will allow us to better serve our expanding client base while also providing space for future growth,” said Joseph Guesnier, Carlsbad office manager. Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,500 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

