The AGC’s National Construction Workforce Summit

Nov 3-4, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ

Registration is now open to sign up to participate in AGC of America’s 2nd Annual National Construction Industry Workforce Summit. The summit will take place in Phoenix, Arizona on November 3 and 4. AGC is hoping to encourage contractors and chapter staff who are involved in workforce development to attend, as well as anyone involved in educating and preparing future construction workers. Attendees will share their workforce success stories and help craft new workforce solutions. They will attend brief, pitch-style, presentations from some of the nation’s most successful workforce development programs. And they will hear from inspirational keynote presenters. Learn more about the Workforce Summit and the agenda here. Register for the summit here.

For more information, contact Brian Turmail at brian.turmail@agc.org or 703-459-0238.

