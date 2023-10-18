The ASA Midwest Council Elects 2023-24 Officers, Board of Directors

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA)-Midwest Council recently elected its officers and board of directors for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Mr. Dennis Voss, Golterman & Sabo, was elected as the 2023-24-chapter president.

Voss succeeds Mr. Dan Tucker, MC Mechanical Services. Voss will serve a one-year term as president, which began July 1 and will expire June 30, 2024

“I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to serve as President of the ASA Midwest Council,” said Dennis Voss. “ASA is a great organization and has so much to offer its members. As president I look forward to continuing this long-standing tradition and work to promote the many benefits of the ASA.”

Ryan Spell, Precision Analysis, was elected vice-president., Matt Tucker, Affton Fabricating & Welding Co., will serve as secretary, and Mark O’Donnell of Schmersahl Treloar & Co. will serve as the association’s treasurer. Mr. Dan Tucker, MC Mechanical Services will serve one additional year as the immediate past president.

Members of the 2023-24 Board of Directors also include: Steve Cummins, Bell Electrical Contractors; Rose Kastrup, CSA Advisors LLC; Scott Meyer, Meyer Painting Co.; Rob Meeh, R.F Meeh Co.; Ryan Hermann, T.J. Wies Contracting; Stephanie Woodcock, Too Creative.

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors, suppliers & service providers, serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The ASA Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy, and collaboration. For additional information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA Midwest Council | Building. Community. for 56 years | Est. 1967

Photo above (L to R): Matt Tucker, Affton Fabricating & Welding; Ryan Spell, Precision Analysis;

Dennis Voss, Golterman & Sabo; Mark O’Donnell, Schmersahl Treloar; Dan

Tucker, MC Mechanical.

