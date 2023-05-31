The Prairie Mixed-Use Community in St. Charles County Adds Señor Pancho’s Cantina Mexican Restaurant

Señor Pancho’s Cantina, a new Mexican restaurant, will open in a 45,000-square-foot mixed-use building now under construction within The Prairie multi-family community in Dardenne Prairie, MO developed by Mia Rose Holdings. The restaurant, owned and operated by the previous owners and chef of Don Emiliano’s Restaurante Mexicano in O’Fallon, MO, will bring the authentic food and culture of Mexico to St. Charles County. The restaurant will seat approximately 80 customers between the indoor dining and outdoor patio areas. The menu will feature a mix of family recipes, traditional dishes and a variety of vegan options.

Owner – Victor Arellano-Guzman

Construction kicked off earlier this month and is anticipated to be complete by the fall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. After being at the O’Fallon location for seven years, the building was sold last year and they are excited to leverage their lessons learned in this new project. Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano and her husband and chef, Victor Arellano-Guzman anticipate hiring approximately 20 employees from the local community closer to the restaurant’s opening. Before migrating to the U.S., Victor and his father, Marcos Arellano, owned and operated a successful cantina in their hometown of Jesus María in Jalisco, Mexico. The name of the new restaurant celebrates Francisco “Pancho” Villa, a key figure in the Mexican revolutionary movement. Villa was a general who served as an important military leader.

“We are excited to locate our new business near where we live,” said Victor Arellano-Guzman. “We look forward to sharing the food and culture of Mexico with our neighbors.”

Midas Construction is their design-build contractor and Fox Architects is the architect for the entire mixed-use project. When complete the building will include 24 two-bedroom, two-bath apartment units on the second and third floors and nearly 15,000 square feet of space on the first floor for commercial tenants, including Señor Pancho’s Cantina.

The mixed-use building is part of the larger $75 million The Prairie, with St. Louis-based Mia Rose Holdings as the developer. Conveniently located at the southwest corner of Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, The Prairie includes five, three-story luxury apartment buildings with 120 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units as well as 60 1,550-square-foot villas. The development supports a “live, work, play” lifestyle with amenities such as a heated saltwater pool, a modern clubhouse, conference/meeting room, a well-equipped fitness center, dog park, garages and more. Other food offerings already open in The Prairie luxury multi-family community include Imo’s Pizza and Twisted Sugar. For more information about apartment leasing, visit theprairieapartments.com.

Mia Rose Holdings LLC (MRH) is a Chesterfield, MO-based commercial real estate development company that actively acquires and develops real estate to support the needs and vision of local communities. MRH provides comprehensive, first-class development services through partnerships with the best and brightest in commercial brokerage, engineering, architectural and construction services. In addition to multi-family and mixed-use developments, MRH has a strong niche developing and consulting for ice rinks and other youth athletic facilities, including Maryville University Hockey Center, Pacific Ice Rink and Chesterfield Sports Complex. For more information about Mia Rose Holdings, visit www.miaroseholdings.com.