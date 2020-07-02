The Salvation Army Welcomes New Divisional Commanders

Lt. Colonels Robert and Collette Webster, currently serving as divisional leaders for the Indiana division, have been appointed as divisional leaders to the Midland Division serving Missouri and Southern Illinois. Current Divisional Leaders, Lt. Colonels Dan and Dorene Jennings, are now assigned to lead The Salvation Army Northern Division serving Minnesota and North Dakota.

Lt. Colonel Robert Webster is a graduate of Asbury University with a degree in Physical Education and Recreation. He also holds a Masters of Ministry Degree from Olivet Nazarene University. Before becoming a Salvation Army officer, he worked as a Physical Education teacher for the Tampa, Florida Public School System, and as a Community Center and Recreation Director in Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Lt. Colonel Collette Webster is a graduate of Asbury University, where she majored in Physical Education with a minor in Psychology and was an all-state honoree in volleyball for the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. She has continued her studies at Olivet Nazarene University and Trinity International University.

Lt. Colonels Webster brings 60 years of combined experience as officers and have held several pastoral appointments, including appointments in St. Louis, MO, New Albany, IN, and Port Huron, MI. They have also provided leadership for The Salvation Army’s youth programming as the Divisional Youth Secretaries in the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Division and as The Salvation Army’s Central Territorial Youth Secretaries. They pioneered the work at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in South Bend, Indiana, with Lt. Colonel Bob as the Senior Officer (Executive Director) and Congregational Life Officer, and Lt. Colonel Collette as Officer for Youth and Program Development.

Also, Lt. Colonel Bob Webster has received several honors such as the Kiwanis International Robert P. Connelly Award for Heroism, Life Membership with the International Association of Fire Fighters, Founding Member of the Port Huron Police and Fire Chaplain Service, member of the New Albany, Indiana Fire Department Chaplain Service, member of the South Bend Police Department Chaplain Service and Teacher of the Month for the Hillsborough County Florida School System.

Lt. Colonel Bob Webster has also served as a Chaplain (CISM) at many major disasters around the country including; Hurricane Andrew, the Mississippi River floods in St. Louis, tornados in Kentucky and Indiana, plane crashes in Indiana and Iowa, and at the World Trade Center (Chaplain to the Fire Department of New York) and Hurricane Katrina (DMORT Chaplain).

Lt. Colonel Bob loves playing golf and woodworking, while Lt. Colonel Collette is an avid reader. Each enjoys spending time with their grandchildren.