The UP Companies Opens New Branch in Kansas City

The UP Companies (UPCO) is proud to announce that its Kansas City Regional location is now open with an office and warehouse in Lenexa, Kansas. UPCO is strategically located to serve a few-hour radius for all commercial, institutional, healthcare, K-12, warehouse and other various project types. Headquartered in St. Louis, The UP Companies is one of the largest full-service, minority-owned contracting companies in the region.

The Kansas City office houses staff for two of UPCO’s four divisions, Power UP Electrical Contractors and Square Up Builders, and currently retains 25-30 carpenters and 10 electricians for the Kansas City area. UPCO is signatory to the St. Louis – Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council and is actively growing its workforce to serve area general contractors, owners and facility management customers.

Kansas City Regional Director David Murrell leads UPCO’s business development, preconstruction and operations to expand UPCO’s market presence in the area while holding true to the company’s core values of technical excellence, personal responsibility, collaboration and diversity. UPCO began pursuing work in the Kansas City area as a service to its general contractor clients in 2016 and has found the market prime for expansion.

“UPCO has forged a path in the Kansas City marketplace over the last few years as steadfast electrical and carpentry contractors,” said UPCO Vice President Brian Arnold. “Kansas City is a dynamic and bustling market with lots of opportunity and the outlook continues to look bright for continued growth. We felt it was time to officially plant our roots and open a branch office in Kansas City.”

Some of Square UP’s more recent projects in the area include a ReeceNichols Real Estate office building, Fisher House military veteran families’ suites, three new Aldi grocery stores and the Tallgrass Creek assisted living facility in Overland Park, Kansas. Power UP recently completed electrical work for the new 450,000-square-foot Kubota Tractor Corporation distribution facility in Edgerton, Kansas, as well as Tallgrass Creek, Hyatt Hotel Tower in downtown Kansas City and multiple new warehouses in the area.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service minority owned contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For a decade, UPCO has focused on its mission of Building UP Communities Through Innovation, Diversity, and Integrity, providing superior design and contracting services through each of its distinct business units—Power UP, Square UP and Hustle UP. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 314.865.3888 in St. Louis or 913.787.4063 in Kansas City.