Thomas Hejlek IV joins Wiegmann Associates as Control Technician

Thomas Hejlek IV of Cedar Hill, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Control Technician.

As Control Technician, Hejlek will be responsible for installing, programming, testing, calibrating, operating and repairing control systems for Wiegmann Associates clients along with managing related software, hardware and equipment.

Hejlek brings over 14 years of experience in HVAC and electrical installation and maintenance for industrial projects. He holds an associate’s degree in Carpentry and Building Construction Technology and a certificate in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology from Ranken Technical College.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.