Thompson Joins Louer Facility Planning

Megan Thompson recently joined Louer Facility Planning, Inc. as an interior designer and social media planner.

A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design, Thompson brings creativity balanced with technical knowledge.

“Megan has been a wonderful addition to our team of talented interior design professionals,” said Yvette Paris, the Collinsville-based firm’s President.

Louer Facility Planning is the only woman-owned, full-service commercial furniture dealership in the Metro East St. Louis region. The firm takes a design-oriented approach to providing smart workspace solutions. Louer’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, and educational sectors.