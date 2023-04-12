Thousands of Area Youth, Community Members to Attend Second Annual Build My Future® STL Construction Career & Industry Showcase

The second annual Build My Future® STL – a construction career and industry showcase that includes hands-on exhibits and virtual reality simulations centered on the building trades and broader construction industry – has expanded this year to welcome more students and the general public. The two-day event on Wed., April 26 – Thurs., April 27, 2023, will host more than 1,300 high school students each day from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. On Wed., April 26 from 3-5 p.m., the event will open to the general public with free admission for anyone interested in learning more about lucrative, secure careers in the trades in a fun, interactive environment.

Seventy local organizations that specialize in wood frame carpentry, plumbing, electrical, insulation, drywall, bricklaying, heavy equipment, tile laying, welding, and more, will help attendees experience their trades first-hand through engaging demonstrations and learning labs. Exhibitors will also be available to discuss training options, wages, working conditions and opportunities within the industry. More than 70 high schools are registered to attend, representing 53 school districts over 14 counties in Missouri and Illinois. Click here to view the Build My Future® STL website for a list of participating organizations and visual representation of what to expect April 26-27.

Media coverage is welcome. Please contact Jessica Hedges to make arrangements to attend.

This important community initiative is co-chaired by representatives of the Home Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri and the Francis Howell School District. Representatives from 14 school districts, several post-secondary institutions, workforce development entities, the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, Associated General Contractors of Missouri, Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, Greater St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce, and many other organizations are working together as a committee to create another successful event within an industry where labor shortages have been felt significantly for several years.

The idea for Build My Future® was born in Springfield, Mo., in 2014 out of a shared desire among industry professionals to remedy the dwindling pipeline of workers and lack of interest in the skilled trades. Today, Build My Future® is the largest event of its kind in the country, and now takes place annually in 12 states.