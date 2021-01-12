Three Employees Become Majority Owners of Remiger Design

Vern Remiger remains on staff as Founder

Key employees of Remiger Design have become owners of the architectural, interior design and planning firm. Denny Crain, Courtney Padgitt and Colleen Nigro are now majority owners of the firm. Additionally, Mike Favazza Jr. retains his minority ownership stake. The new ownership structure took place on Jan. 1, 2021. Financial terms of the employee buyout were not disclosed.

Vern Remiger remains with the firm he started 10 years ago. In his new role as Founder, Remiger will primarily maintain relationships with Remiger Design’s existing clients and support the firm’s business development. He will remain with his namesake firm for the foreseeable future.

“This change in ownership has taken place over the past few years as key employees took on expanded roles,” Remiger said. “This cements the final phase of our succession planning to ensure that we maintain the firm’s identity and culture,” he added.

Remiger had several outside companies interested in acquiring the firm but he preferred to keep the company under employee ownership. “I’ve always wanted to reward employees for their contributions to our success,” Remiger noted. “This structure provides the best of all worlds since we have key employees invested in the company’s future as well as capable of managing our growth while staying true to our vision,” he added.

Crain, Padgitt and Nigro become Managing Principals of Remiger Design, which will remain a Subchapter S Corporation. Crain and Nigro will oversee the firm’s planning and architectural services while Padgitt spearheads interior design. Favazza continues as Chief Financial Officer.

Crain started with Remiger Design in April 2014 as a Project Leader and shortly thereafter obtained his architectural license that now includes multiple states. He was promoted to principal in 2018. Crain also has more than 10 years of experience from other St. Louis-based design firms before his move to Remiger Design. His credentials include involvement in corporate, industrial, retail, commercial, healthcare and higher education projects across the country.

Nigro joined Remiger Design two years ago as a Project Manager upon her return to St. Louis. A licensed architect with more than 15 years of experience at firms in Chicago and central Wisconsin, she has designed projects in the commercial, healthcare, industrial, education and corporate markets.

Padgitt has more than eight years of interior design experience. She joined Remiger Design in October 2013. Her design work in corporate spaces and multifamily involves leading the interiors team in developing schematic design options, selecting finishes and furniture, renderings, producing construction documents, as well as graphic design elements.

Favazza was named CFO of Remiger Design in January 2018, after having previously served as the company’s outside CPA. He continues to oversee the firm’s initiatives to improve profitability and efficiencies in its business processes. Favazza’s experience includes more than 18 years of both public and private accounting, with an emphasis on helping small businesses manage their finances and growth.

“This gives Remiger Design a talented ownership group to lead and grow our respective services in interior design and architecture,” Remiger said. “I’m thrilled to see such a core group willing to maintain our culture of not being the biggest firm but focused on finding the right solutions to creatively solve our clients’ unique design challenges.”

Since its founding in August 2010, Remiger Design has grown to 15 employees. Plans call for expanding to more than 20 employees over the next three to five years. Revenues exceeded more than $3 million before the pandemic delayed many projects. The company serves clients across the country in several industries: office, industrial, data centers, multifamily, higher education, institutional, retail and hospitality.

Before starting his own firm, Remiger’s experience included 25 years as the chief architect and chief operating officer at his previous firm.

Based in St. Louis, MO, the firm provides architectural, planning and interior design services in several environments: office, industrial, data centers, multifamily, higher education, institutional, retail and hospitality. With more than 150 years of combined experience, Remiger Design has been involved in projects throughout the United States. Its team of architects are licensed to provide services in 42 states. The firm was founded in 2010 by Vern Remiger, an industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience in architecture, interior design, planning and facilities management. Remiger Design provides exceptional client service with flexible, creative and cost-effective design solutions.

Photo above (L to R): Denny Crain, Colleen Nigro, Vern Remiger, Courtney Padgitt and Mike Favazza Jr. Crain, Nigro and Padgitt are now majority owners and became Managing Principals. Favazza retains his minority stake and remains as Chief Financial Officer. Remiger continues with the firm he started 10 years ago as Founder. Photo by Tammi Camp