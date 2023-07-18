Three IFMA St. Louis Members Earn Professional Certification

Three facility managers who are members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) passed extensive coursework and exams to achieve professional certification.

Phillip Russell

Phillip Russell, Assistant Vice President of Property Development & Facilities at Enterprise Holdings, earned his Certified Facility Manager (CFM) designation. Certification taps into the experience and educational backgrounds of facility managers and tests for professional competence. Since the program began in 1992, approximately 3,500 facility professionals around the world have achieved certification.

Nicholas Wiegand

Nicholas Wiegand, Facilities Coordinator at Centene Corp., achieved the Facility Management Professional (FMP) certification. IFMA’s FMP designation is a knowledge-based credential demonstrating a proven comprehension of the basics of facility management. It typically takes one year to complete the program.

Jimmy Dunn

Jimmy Dunn, Digital Consulting Engineer Specialist at Schneider Electric, was awarded the Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP) certification. The assessment-based certificate program delivers a specialty credential in sustainability. It focuses on sustainable facility management practices that also impact an organization’s economic, environmental and social bottom lines.

IFMA St. Louis supports its members by offering annual scholarships to defray the cost of each of the three certification programs. The St. Louis Chapter currently has 26 CFMs, 22 FMPs and six SFPs.

About IFMA St. Louis

IFMA St. Louis offers its members a learning and networking environment among its diverse membership and supplies its members with the tools to achieve their professional goals. Started in 1985, IFMA St. Louis has nearly 200 members representing small and Fortune 500 companies throughout the region. Considered a leader among local chapters, IFMA St. Louis holds monthly programs to enhance members’ knowledge and provide networking opportunities. IFMA members also value their membership to build their careers, seek counsel and advice from other facility management professionals, access a variety of resources and achieve professional certification. Represented in 142 chapters and 16 councils worldwide, IFMA members manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than $526 billion in products and services. For more information, visit www.ifma.org.