Three Promoted to Project Manager at Tarlton

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Travis Aly, Kurt Aubuchon and Cory Littlejohn to project manager.

Travis Aly

Aly started with Tarlton as a project engineer in 2013 and was promoted to senior project engineer in 2017. He has worked on projects including The Muny Stage & Production Improvements and Second Century Projects; the historic renovation of the former St. Louis Post-Dispatch building at 900 N. Tucker Blvd.; the Spire Service Center; and multiple life science and commercial fit-outs in the Cortex Innovation Community.

Aly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

Kurt Aubuchon

Aubuchon joined Tarlton in 2016 as a project engineer and was promoted to senior project engineer in 2019. A member of the Tarlton Concrete Division, he has worked for clients including BJC HealthCare; the St. Louis Airport Authority; U.S. Postal Service; Washington University in St. Louis; and Wells Fargo.

Aubuchon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from the University of Central Missouri.

Cory Littlejohn

A member of the Tarlton Concrete Restoration team, Littlejohn was a project engineer intern with Tarlton in 2016 and joined the company as project engineer in 2017 before being promoted to senior project engineer in 2019. He has worked on projects including the historic renovation of the former St. Louis Post-Dispatch building at 900 N. Tucker Blvd.; Missouri American Water Co. Basin Repairs; The Muny Stage & Production Improvements; and the 314 LC parking structure under construction across from the new soccer stadium in Downtown West.

Littlejohn co-chairs Tarlton’s Social Committee and participated in the company’s Lifting Leaders program in 2019-20. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and also has experience as a construction laborer.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

