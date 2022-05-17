Three Trivers Team Members to Speak at AIA Conference on Architecture

Amy Gilbertson, James Roseberry and Ross Welch to deliver presentations in Chicago this June

Three team members fromTrivers, a St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, will deliver presentations at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Conference on Architecture 2022in Chicago June 22-25.

Trivers Principal Amy Gilbertson, FAIA; Senior Project Manager and Associate James Roseberry, AIA; and Senior Project Architect and Associate Ross Welch, AIA will join some of the most acclaimed architects, designers and building product manufacturers leading seminars on topics, projects and trends shaping the future of the industry. In addition to earning the opportunity to speak at this year’s AIA Conference, Gilbertson was recently named to the AIA’s College of Fellows, the organization’s highest honor offered to members for their exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society. Only three percent of AIA members have this distinction.

Ross Welch

James Roseberry

Amy Gilbertson

“The AIA Conference is one of the year’s most important gatherings of influential architecture professionals, and we are proud to have not one, but three Trivers team members share their expertise and experiences with our fellow leaders in architecture,” said Trivers Principal Joel Fuoss, AIA. “We extend a special congratulations to Amy for her incredible achievement of joining the AIA’s College of Fellows.”

Additional information about each presentation is below.

Small Firms: Making the Pivot to a Sustainability-Focused Practice : It can be especially challenging for small firms to pivot toward sustainability-based practices, as they often lack the depth of resources and knowledge available to larger companies. Three panelists will join Roseberry to share the experience of small firms and discuss their motivations, successes and pitfalls in achieving sustainability.

It can be especially challenging for small firms to pivot toward sustainability-based practices, as they often lack the depth of resources and knowledge available to larger companies. Three panelists will join Roseberry to share the experience of small firms and discuss their motivations, successes and pitfalls in achieving sustainability. Mass Timber in the Midwest : Forest products evolve rapidly, just as they do throughout the entire building industry. Welch and three other architects will share their experiences on adaptive reuse, mid-rise and high-rise projects in Missouri, Arkansas and Wisconsin that have pioneered the use of cross-laminated timber in their respective markets and throughout the world.

Forest products evolve rapidly, just as they do throughout the entire building industry. Welch and three other architects will share their experiences on adaptive reuse, mid-rise and high-rise projects in Missouri, Arkansas and Wisconsin that have pioneered the use of cross-laminated timber in their respective markets and throughout the world. ILFI Just Label: Transforming Your Company with Transparency : When architecture firms embrace transparency, the process can offer critical insight into opportunities for growth that can lead to improved equity, diversity and inclusion. Gilbertson and Heather Holdridge, AIA, director of design performance for Lake|Flato, will provide an intimate window into the process of pursuing and leveraging the International Living Future Institute’s Just label toward practice improvement.

Trivers, an architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, was founded in 1975 on values that still characterize it today: creating architecture of lasting positive consequence. By establishing a reputation for thoughtful design that responds to context, Trivers’ early focus on historic renovation and adaptive reuse grew to include ground-up construction. Based in St. Louis, Trivers works with a range of clients across the country providing expertise in civic, education, hospitality, housing and workplace architecture. More information is available at trivers.com.

Share this: Tweet



