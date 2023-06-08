Tickets Available for a Chance to Win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in O’Fallon, Mo.

Electrical Connection Completes Donated Electrical Services for Home

NECA contractor Grasser Electric and IBEW Local 1 have completed donated electrical services to build the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home® in O’Fallon, Mo. Tickets are now on sale for a chance to win the 2,711-square-foot, two-story home, which carries an estimated value of $711,000. The home is being built by Fischer Homes. Electrical work was donated by the Electrical Connection a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.

This is the 14th St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in St. Louis. Proceeds will benefit children served by the renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. A total of 16,000 tickets are available for a chance to win the home and other prizes at $100 each. Tickets went on sale on June 8, 2023. The drawing to give away the home will be carried live on FOX 2 on August 17, 2023. For more information, visit www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/st-louis.html.

Located at 233 Kerry Downs Drive, the home features four bedrooms and two and a half baths; a spacious owner’s suite and bathroom; 17-foot ceilings in the family room with open concept living; a gourmet kitchen with an expansive island; a private study with French doors; flexible main-floor space for a casual living room, dining room, recreation room or an extra study space; a convenient second-floor laundry room; a three-car garage. It also includes all of the Inverness subdivision amenities, including lakes, parks, open green space and walking trails. It is located next to the Lake Forest County Club.

The home is built with the generosity and support of sponsors, trade partners, and the local community. Every dollar raised goes straight to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for funding research and providing care.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership represents more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW Local 1 electricians and the more than 150 electrical contractors who employ them. For more than 80 years, the partnership has trained more electricians/communication technicians than any education program in Missouri. Its award-winning work provides safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

About Fischer Homes

Founded in 1980, Fischer Homes has grown to build over 36,000 homes and employs 700 associates. Recognized as the 30th largest builder in the U.S., the company now has more than 200 new home communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, and Missouri. Their beautifully designed homes offer choices for people in all stages of life and range in price from the $200s to over $1 million. If you would like to learn more about new Fischer Homes communities in the St. Louis area, please call or text 314-310-2188 or visit fischerhomes.com.