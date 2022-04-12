Tim Keefe Joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Manager

Tim Keefe of Lafayette Square in St. Louis, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Manager. Keefe is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries including industrial, medical and hospitality buildings.

Keefe brings 25 years of experience in commercial HVAC project management and estimation including coordination with general contractors and management of employees at multiple sites. He is licensed as a City of Denver HVAC Journeyman and has OSHA certifications in Hazardous Communication Training and Confined Space Worker Permit.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News-Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

