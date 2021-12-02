Tim Marstall Promoted to VP-Engineering at BEX Construction

Tim Marstall has been promoted to vice president-engineering at BEX Construction Services. In addition to his role in construction management, he spearheads the development and implementation of process innovations to support BEX Construction’s rapid growth.

Since joining BEX Construction Services as senior project manager in September 2019, he has led BEX teams in completing the unique 9 Mile Garden development in Affton, Edison Spaces’ new liquid office space at Edge@West in Creve Coeur, tenant finishes for medical offices in south St. Louis County, a new POPEYES® restaurant in St. Charles and an emergency renovation following flood damage at House of Denmark in St. Louis County.

Marstall’s project experience spans commercial, educational/institutional, health care, industrial/process, retail, warehouse and parking facilities. He has worked at progressive levels of project management since 1990 in St. Louis and Indianapolis. Marstall is active in several local construction industry associations. He graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor of science degree in construction management.

Share this: Tweet



