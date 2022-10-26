Timothy Green Named Executive Vice President of the Electrical Connection

Timothy Green, who has served the electrical industry for more than 40 years, has been named executive vice president of the Electrical Connection. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) andthe International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1. The labor-management partnership unites more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW electricians and communication technicians and the more than 150 electrical contractors who employ them. Green succeeds Jim Curran as executive vice president.

A graduate of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center, Green has served as journeyman electrician, legislator and a labor leader. “Tim has served our electrical and communications industry through its most dynamic changes,” noted Frank Jacobs, business manager, IBEW Local 1 and chairman of the Electrical Connection. “That includes the evolution of advanced manufacturing facilities, robotics, renewable energy, the digital age, electric vehicle infrastructure and growing demands for communication technology reshaping the way we work remotely.”

Green will retain his role as director of governmental affairs for the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership. He will also work with Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Electrical Connection.

“We greatly appreciate Jim Curran’s service to the Electrical Connection as an advocate advancing our mission of delivering the most reliable, safe and skilled electrical and communication services to our customers and look forward to the impact that Tim Green will have on our industry in his new role,” said Kyle McKenna, executive vice president, St. Louis Chapter, NECA.

Greenserved in the Missouri General Assembly for eight years as a state senator and 14 years as a state representative. Green also served as president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO for 20 years.

Green currently serves a number of civic and business organizations, including:

· St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority;

· UMSL Alumni Association;

· UMSL Chancellor’s Council Legislative Advocacy Committee;

· Historic Revitalization Of Missouri Association;

· U S Green Building Council, Missouri Gateway Chapter; and

· St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO.

In addition to his training at theIBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center, Greenalso has a business degree fromthe University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership markets member skills and safety, invests in workforce development, develops strategic business and education partnerships, fortifies STEM education, and develops IBEW/NECA as a valuable resource to meet Missouri’s future energy, communication and technology needs. Fifteen Electrical Connection-member contractors are among the 18 largest electrical contractors in the region ranked annually by the St. Louis Business Journal. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

Share this: Tweet



