Titan Carpentry, LLC Announces Partnership with TJ Wies Contracting, Inc.

Mat Miller, Steve Ditrich, and Adam Stevener are proud to announce the forma􀆟on of Titan Carpentry, LLC in partnership with TJ Wies Contrac􀆟ng, Inc. “Steve and I have talked about star􀆟ng our own carpentry company for a while. It was a recent conversa􀆟on with Adam Stevener of TJ Wies Contrac􀆟ng, who was also looking for the opportunity to have an equity stake in a new business en􀆟ty, that got the ball rolling,” said Miller.

Stevener stated, ”In our annual TJ Wies Strategic Planning mee􀆟ngs, team members have come up with ideas for new business ventures, to which Tim Wies has always said, ‘do your homework, come to me with a well-thought-out business plan, and I will evaluate it’. When Mat and Steve told me about their decision to start a business, I felt this would be a good opportunity for me as well as TJ Wies Contrac􀆟ng. We quickly put together a solid business plan and presented it to Tim. We feel that Mat and Steve’s experience and skills in the carpentry field, my experience in es􀆟ma􀆟ng and customer rela􀆟ons, and TJ Wies’ strength and reputa􀆟on for producing high quality work and providing excep􀆟onal customer service create a great partnership for launching Titan Carpentry.”

Wies expressed, “As I am at the twilight of my career, I think it is prety cool to be able to cul􀆟vate, develop, and mentor the next genera􀆟on of industry leaders such as Adam, Mat, and Steve. I am already working with my son Cameron as my successor at TJ Wies Contrac􀆟ng, so now I just enlarged the class. Being involved with young professionals who have the desire and drive to put their own resources at risk to beter their lives as well as providing opportuni􀆟es to others to do the same is extremely rewarding.”

Titan Carpentry, LLC will be providing commercial and mul􀆟-family rough and finish carpentry services in the Greater Metropolitan St. Louis area.