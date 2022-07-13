Top St. Louis Lighting Design Firms Merge to Form Reed Burkett Lighting Design

WBE-Certified firm will serve local and national clients

Two of St. Louis’ premier lighting design firms, Randy Burkett Lighting Design and Envision Lighting Design, have merged to form Reed Burkett Lighting Design (RBLD). Headquartered in Webster Groves, Missouri, the new firm will provide clients across the United States with a larger, more versatile team of design professionals to manage the complete range of lighting design services for projects of all sizes. An impressive, combined portfolio equips the firm with strong niche expertise in cultural, outdoor environment, commercial, higher education, healthcare, hospitality, retail and institutional projects.

“Our respective firms balance each other well, and the synergy created by this merger will take us far into the future,” said Lisa Reed Principal at Reed Burkett Lighting Design. “Our clients will immediately benefit from the increased capacity and experience created by bringing these two teams under one roof.”

“The joining together of our practices is an exciting occasion. The opportunity to merge two like-minded firms, focused on the common goal of delivering high quality lighting design to a diverse collection of clients, is invigorating,” said Principal Randy Burkett. “Lisa and I share a vision for this unified firm, which will serve as a foundation of continued excellence for years to come.”

Lisa Reed and Randy Burkett will lead RBLD as Principals. Both Principals will continue to be actively involved with project design, supported by the entire design team. The firm is a ​​certified Women Business Enterprise with the State of Missouri, City of St. Louis and the State of Illinois. The firm also is certified with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

RBLD’s lighting design consultancy services include lighting design and master planning, project budgeting, developing and programming lighting controls systems, custom fixture design, lighting calculations and computer-based modeling. Team members bring skills at the forefront of today’s technology and building requirements with diverse backgrounds and education in such areas as architectural engineering, architecture, interior design and theater.

Environmentally responsible design is a cornerstone of the firm. The team includes LEED and WELL accredited professionals qualified to manage all aspects of lighting-related credits and their requirements.

Established in 2011 by Lisa J. Reed, Envision Lighting Design has experienced steady growth fueled by repeat clients and successful project delivery for corporate, community/museum, restaurant/hospitality, higher education, healthcare, religious and financial services clients. They have designed lighting for St. Louis’ favorite destinations such as the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden, Adam Aronson Fine Arts Center at Laumeier Sculpture Park, multiple projects at St. Louis Ballpark Village, and the Muny.

Randy Burkett Lighting Design was founded 34 years ago by Randy Burkett and has serviced a diverse clientele in more than 20 countries. The firm’s reputation was formed through the successful delivery of such keystone projects as the St. Louis Arch, The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and One Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C., Chase Park Plaza, Utah State Capitol, City Garden and the Oakbrook Center outside Chicago.

In 2022, Envision Lighting Design, headed by Lisa J. Reed, and Randy Burkett Lighting Design merged to form Reed Burkett Lighting Design (RBLD). Serving local St. Louis and national clients, RBLD specializes in cultural, outdoor environment, commercial, higher education, healthcare, hospitality, retail and institutional projects. The versatile team of design professionals is equipped to manage the complete range of lighting design services, from initial conceptual development through final project completion, for projects of all sizes. RLBD is a ​​certified Women Business Enterprise with the State of Missouri, City of St. Louis and the State of Illinois. The firm also is certified with the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). For more information, visit www.rbldi.com.

Share this: Tweet



