Trettel Joins Tarlton to Expand Business in Industrial and Energy Markets

Tarlton Corp, a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Michael Trettel as Director of Strategic Markets to oversee work acquisition and performance in the firm’s heavy civil and industrial markets.

Trettel is an experienced leader in the construction industry, having served in a variety of roles in project management, estimating, business development and marketing. He has developed and informed company strategy, led teams and projects in multiple locations, built strong relationships with clients and partners, and acquired new business across markets.

Prior to joining Tarlton, he served in senior roles for a family of diversified heavy civil and industrial construction companies based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Trettel holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Penn State University. He is a graduate of Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., a nonprofit multi-disciplinary leadership, enrichment and networking organization that works to develop a pipeline of diverse civic leaders to serve the region. He also has been named to the “Pittsburgh 40 Under 40” list.

In addition, Trettel is actively involved in the Associated General Contractors of America, where he chairs the Building Division and is a member of the Board of Directors and Board of Governors and a past chair of the Business Development Forum. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and chairs its Development Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and are excited about his ‘big-picture’ approach, as well as his keen interest in cultivating clients for life – one of Tarlton’s core values,” said John Doerr, executive vice president, Tarlton Corp. “Mike’s sophisticated understanding of what it takes to safely and successfully build technically challenging projects and combination of relationship and construction experience will advance our firm in serving existing clients with excellence, while also expanding our expertise and customer base,” he added.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

