Trivers Earns Five Landmarks Association Awards

Awards honor excellence in historic rehabilitation work on buildings in St. Louis

Architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm Trivers, which has led the renovations of more than 100 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, has earned five Most Enhanced Awards from the Landmarks Association of St. Louis. Now in its 26th year, these prestigious awards recognize excellence in the restoration, rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of St. Louis’ architectural heritage. Only 13 Most Enhanced Awards were distributed this year.

“Our team is committed to preserving St. Louis’ history while leveraging sustainable practices of building reuse,” said Trivers Principal Amy Gilbertson, FAIA, LEED GA. “We are grateful to the Landmarks Association for recognizing the importance of these unique projects and how keeping these buildings in use are integral to the continued success of historic preservation in St. Louis.”

The Trivers projects that earned awards are:

Steelcote Lofts : The renovation of the Steelcote paint manufacturing plant into lofts now highlights the building’s innovative history in industrial refinement.

Downtown St. Louis’ unique and historic LaSalle Building and an adjacent office is now an 88-key hotel. Tower Grove Park Pavilions: Tower Grove Park boasts the greatest collection of Victorian Pavilions in the world and is one of only seven parks designated as a National Historic Landmark. Restoration of the Turkish and Old Playground Pavilions, constructed between 1870 and 1872, ensures they will continue their legacy as destinations for community gatherings.

Most Enhanced Award winners are selected based on the difficulty of the project, the capacity of the project to have a transformational effect on its surrounding area, the historical or architectural significance of the building, and on the project’s power to inspire. The association also considers diversity of building types, geographical areas and development entities.

Trivers, an architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, was founded in 1975 on values that still characterize it today: creating architecture of lasting positive consequence. By establishing a reputation for thoughtful design that responds to context, Trivers’ early focus on historic renovation and adaptive reuse grew to include ground-up construction. Based in St. Louis, Trivers works with a range of clients across the country providing expertise in civic, education, hospitality, housing and workplace architecture. More information is available at trivers.com.

