Trivers Reimagines Broadway Tower Atrium

Renovation delivers best of what the modern workforce wants: flexibility, best-in-class technology, connection to outdoors, and opportunities for wellness.

Architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm Trivers has reimagined the massive lobby of the Broadway Tower located at 100 N. Broadway in downtown St. Louis. What was once a dark bank lobby with waiting areas and a wall of teller windows is now a light-filled gathering space for the modern workforce.

“This project represents Trivers’ continuing commitment to creating architecture that makes a meaningful difference in downtown St. Louis,” said Trivers Principal Joe Brinkmann, AIA, LEED AP. “Located adjacent to two national treasures—the Old Courthouse and the Gateway Arch—the grand atrium now offers a stunning window to St. Louis’ past and a look to its exciting future.”

Larson Capital Management engaged Trivers to make interior and exterior improvements to both the atrium and surrounding plaza with the goal of repositioning it as a premier office building destination. The two-story, open-floor atrium now welcomes natural light and includes a best-in-class conference room, co-working lounges with hospitality support, covered outdoor workspaces, a stone staircase, a massive green plant wall, building management offices and space for a café. The second-floor design includes a walkway around the atrium that serves as an indoor walking space for tenants. Trivers transformed the exterior of the building by reimagining the atrium facade and line of enclosure, updating entrances, entry canopies and landscaping, and installing public art and placemaking components.

“A former bank lobby, this space was underutilized for nearly a decade,” Brinkmann said. “With an atrium designed to support the modern workforce, the Broadway Tower is already beginning to attract new tenants looking for quality space for their team members.”

The Trivers office has been located in the Broadway Tower for almost 40 years. To commemorate the much-anticipated reopening of their atrium, Trivers hosted a celebration where attendees could tour the space and enjoy food and refreshments.

Trivers, an architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm, was founded in 1975 on values that still characterize it today: creating architecture of lasting positive consequence. By establishing a reputation for thoughtful design that responds to context, Trivers’ early focus on historic renovation and adaptive reuse grew to include ground-up construction. Based in St. Louis, Trivers works with a range of clients across the country providing expertise in civic, education, hospitality, housing and workplace architecture. More information is available at trivers.com

