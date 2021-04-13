Trivers & S. M. Wilson’s Washington University January Hall Project Receives LEED Platinum Certification

Trivers and S. M. Wilson & Co.’s Washington University January Hall project received LEED Platinum certification for its green building practices, commitment to environmental responsibility and overall sustainability. Located on the University’s historic Danforth Campus, January Hall was originally built in 1922 as Washington University’s School of Law. As part of the University’s long-term effort to revive legacy buildings, January Hall received an extensive renovation which included the addition of a new 22-seat seminar room on the lower level and new restrooms as well as renovations and reconfigurations of administrative offices, classrooms and the East Asian Library. The original Moot Court and lecture hall is now an Active Learning classroom with highly flexible seating arrangements and integrated technology.

To enhance the energy performance of the building, the renovations included adding a second layer of interior glazing to the existing leaded glass windows, insulation of certain exterior walls, and a new mechanical system with energy recovery and demand-control. Interior finishes were selected to support sustainability and human health goals by prioritizing recycled content, environmental reporting, low-VOC, and Red List (banned chemicals) free materials. The building now houses offices and teaching space for Washington University’s professional and continuing education division, University College.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) provides building owners and operators a concise framework for identifying and implementing practical and measurable green building design, construction, operations and maintenance solutions.

Trivers served as the Architect of Record and S. M. Wilson the Construction Manager. During the design and construction, the team worked together along with Hellmuth+Bicknese Architects, Sustainability Consultant, to ensure that sustainable elements of the project were prioritized and retained to achieve LEED Platinum, the highest LEED certification. January Hall received the following notable sustainable accomplishments:

Washington University’s first project certified under LEED v4

Achieving all possible points in Optimize Energy Performance with 35% energy savings

Verified construction and demolition waste management achieving 96.3% diversion

Storage and collection of recyclables

Long-term commitment with enhanced commissioning and advanced energy metering

Indoor water use reduction of 46.5%

