Trivers Wins Two AIA St. Louis Design Awards for KienerPlaza, 100 N. Broadway Projects

Kiener Plaza

St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm Trivers has won two AIA St. Louis Design Awards from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The winning projects are the Kiener Plaza Visitor Services Center and the Atrium at 100 N. Broadway, both located in Downtown St. Louis.

The AIA St. Louis Design Awards recognize outstanding achievements in all areas of design, construction and craftmanship in the St. Louis region. To date, Trivers has earned 16 AIA St. Louis Design Awards.

Kiener Plaza Visitor Services Center: As the first built structure within the new plaza, the Kiener Plaza Visitor Services Center is purposefully designed to be playful, engaging visitors with static fins placed at varying angles that change the appearance of the building as visitors move throughout the site. The breezeway offers covered access to the visitor kiosk while increasing visibility and activity from north to south. The remaining elevations intentionally offer a canvas for rotating murals by local artists

Atrium at 100 N. Broadway: Trivers’ design team was tasked with transforming the user experience of a non-leasable two-story atrium lobby and repositioning the building as a premier workplace tenant destination in Downtown St. Louis. The interior renovations provide an abundance of shared tenant amenities including a best-in-class conferencing center and co-working lounges. With a mind toward wellness, a new monumental stair connects to a walking track around the atrium at the second floor. There is an abundance of natural light and views of the Old Courthouse. Accessible outdoor workspaces are located on both levels with newly created carve-outs for large, covered patios. Trees and other plantings, including the largest preserved moss wall in the region, were also incorporated.