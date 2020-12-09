TSI Global Companies Completes New HQ Built By Droste &Sons and Wiegmann Associates

TSI Global Companies, LLC has completed its newly constructed, 39,600-square-foot headquarters located in the 370 Tech Center in St. Charles, MO. Droste & Sons Construction Company served as the general contractor and Wiegmann Associates was the mechanical contractor. TSI’s new headquarters has 7,000 square feet of office warehouse space available for lease. TSI and its affiliate company, Miami Tribal Systems Integrators (MTSI), will move into the building this month. MTSI is a Tribally Owned 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business offering high-tech solutions to government clients.

“TSI Global is excited to be moving into our newly designed, high-tech headquarters facility, equipped with technology test labs, demo rooms, help desk, fabrication shop and training centers,” said Robert Bray, President of TSI Global Companies, LLC. “This new facility will allow us to display multiple system solutions that complement our unique, highly technical service offerings required to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations in this ever-changing technology industry for years to come.”

TSI Global Companies was just named the 2020 Employer of the Year in the manufacturing/industrial category by the City of St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. For the past 18 years, TSI occupied a building on the same lot of the 370 Tech Center, located along 370 just West of the Elm Newtown overpass. Wiegmann Associates and St. Charles Office Furniture occupy spaces within the same building. Both companies plan to expand into this recently vacated, 70,100-square-foot space to support their ongoing growth.

For leasing information about the open office space in TSI’s headquarters, contact Bill Mueller at (314) 220-1238.

TSI Global Companies is a forward-thinking design and build technology integrator that has been creating people-centric solutions for organizations since 1987. Located in St. Charles, Missouri, TSI provides custom-built audio-visual systems, infrastructure cabling, electric and security systems designed to increase efficiency and profitability for a variety of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, sports venues, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, performing arts and house of worship establishments. TSI collaboratively solves clients’ challenges with cutting-edge technology, delivered with trust and integrity. For more information, visit https://www.tsi-global.com/.



Al Droste & Sons Construction Company is a 4th generation general contracting company based in St. Charles, MO. For the past 87 years Droste has been part of building, renovating and restoring many prominent structures in St. Charles County. More than 80% of the company’s business is built on a loyal, repeat customer base that has made Droste Construction their only call for all construction needs. For more information, visit https://www.drostebuilt.com



Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed $1 billion in innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. Wiegmann also provides 24-hour preventative maintenance programs and service in the St. Louis region. Wiegmann is ranked among the top 50 specialty contractors in the Midwest by Engineering News Record and the largest mechanical contractors by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.