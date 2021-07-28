TSI Global Opens Office in Charlotte, NC

TSI Global Companies is excited to announce its expansion into a new office located at 10130 Mallard Creek Rd, Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28262. Extending TSI’s physical presence is a direct response to the growing demand for strategic relationships and projects on the east coast.

“Many of our large enterprise customers have an existing presence in the area or planning to expand in the area, and have requested TSI be their strategic partner for technology implementation in these projects. Our reputation for quality of has always brought us work from across the country, but recently we have seen a significant increase in the project opportunities in this area in particular. Our presence in Charlotte will serve as a great launching point to quickly reach customers’ facilities in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions”, said Steve Wood, Vice President of Sales.

The new 3,300 sq. ft. office is home to Phil Harvey, Sr. AV Solutions Designer and Joe Paquette, Sr. Technical Project Manager. Harvey and Paquette joined the TSI team to enhance the quality of technological service offerings for enterprise clients like Centene Corporation, Charter/Time Warner, Apple and Equifax.

“Phil and Joe bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that make them perfect for heading this expansion,” stated Brandon Krepel, Technical Solutions Director. “TSI plans to add additional staff, including sales and field engineers, to the Charlotte office in the coming next few months.”

TSI Global Companies is a forward-thinking design and build technology integrator that has been creating people-centric solutions for organizations since 1987. Located in St. Charles, Missouri, TSI provides custom-built audio-visual systems, infrastructure cabling, electric and security systems designed to increase efficiency and profitability for a variety of organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, sports venues, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, performing arts and house of worship establishments. TSI collaboratively solves clients’ challenges with cutting-edge technology, delivered with trust and integrity. For more information, visit https://www.tsi-global.com/.

