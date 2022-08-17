Two New Car Dealerships Locating in Wentzville

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Construction on the first of two full-service new car dealerships has begun in Wentzville.

Clement Auto Group broke ground this month on its 30,000-square-foot Hyundai dealership with plans to open in Spring 2023. Once completed, the company will also build a 70,000-square-foot Ford dealership with an anticipated opening in Fall 2023.

The dealerships will comprise a state-of-the-art auto mall near the intersection of Interstates 64 and 70 in Wentzville.

Musick Construction is building both projects.

Clement Auto Group President and Owner Penuel “Raj” Clement is the only first-generation new car dealer in the St. Louis market today.

“In an extremely savvy business environment, I am honored to bear this distinction,” said Penuel. “Every single new car dealership in our region is either second generation, third generation or part of a large, out-of-town group. I am humbled to have earned partnerships with both Hyundai Motor America and Ford Motors.”

The projected economic impact of the combined dealerships exceeds $40 million.

“In addition to the hundreds of jobs being created, we’re making a long-term commitment to serve and support this fast-growing region on many levels,” Penuel said.

