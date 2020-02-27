U.S. Capital Development Breaks Ground on Building 7 in Fenton Logistics Park

U.S. Capital Development, a Clayton, Mo.-based real estate development company, recently broke ground on Building 7 in Fenton Logistics Park, marking a major milestone with the delivery of more than one million square feet of new industrial and office space since 2017. The Park’s redevelopment has already spurred the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs.

“This is precisely what we envisioned for this site when we introduced our master redevelopment plan in 2016,” said Scott Sachtleben, managing principal of U.S. Capital Development. “The park is currently 94 percent leased by occupiers that are bolstering economic activity and growth in the region.”

The building is the latest phase of the ongoing transformation of Fenton Logistics Park, which is located on Interstate 44 near the I-44/Interstate 270 interchange. Formerly the site of a Chrysler assembly plant, it is now home to a mix of industrial and office buildings.

The 190,350-square-foot, Class A building is designed for office, warehouse, and manufacturing uses, and is slated to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. The spec building will feature 28-foot clear heights, 46 trailer dock doors, and more than 330 auto parking spaces. Impact Strategies will be the General Contractor on the project.

Since 2017, U.S. Capital Development has developed five industrial and office buildings in the park. Current tenants include BASF, BJC Medical Group, 1st Phorm, Hubbell Killlark, CoreLink, Beckwood Press, Alkem Laboratories, Nexius, and Skin Specialty Solutions. Jon Hinds and Katie Haywood of CBRE have represented the project since its inception.

With the completion of Building 7 later this year, there will be only 90 acres left to develop in the park. U.S. Capital Development plans a mix of industrial, office, manufacturing and retail buildings for this remaining section.

US Capital Development, is a real estate development company based in St. Louis that has its origins dating back to 1994. In fall 2018, the firm announced its repositioning as USCD following a period of rapid growth and expansion into multiple U.S. markets. Since the middle of 2017, the company has sourced and initiated close to a billion dollars of self-directed and owned development within various US markets.