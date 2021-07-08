Universal Engineering Sciences Acquires Geotechnology Inc., Establishing Strong Midwest Presence

UES Strengthens Nationwide Footprint with 60 Locations and Affirms Commitment to Growing into a $1 Billion Company

Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired Geotechnology, Inc., a leading provider of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing in the Midwest and Midsouth regions. The Geotechnology family of firms has been part of thousands of major construction projects, with nearly 300 team members and 10 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Geotechnology’s Ed Alizadeh, a 32-year veteran of the business, will serve as UES President of the Midwest Division. Pat Donovan will continue as President of Geotechnology, LLC overseeing geotechnical, environmental and materials testing services. Jim Howe will continue as President of Geotechnology Exploration, LLC overseeing exploration services throughout the Midwest Division.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential this partnership unlocks for us in the years to come,” said Ed Alizadeh, Geotechnology CEO and new UES President of the Midwest Division. “We share a common vision of our culture, growth, teamwork and opportunity with UES. We believe we can provide greater impact and better service to our clients and more opportunity for our employees through this partnership. Joining the UES family is an incredible milestone for our business, and a testament to the outstanding team we have assembled, the business that we have run, and the high regard our firm enjoys in the industry from our clients.”



With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential and civic customersacross the country. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C., GEOServices, LLC, and McGinley & Associates have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

“Geotechnology is an incredible strategic fit for us on several levels,” said Brian Kirkpatrick, an executive who partnered with Palm Beach Capital to build the strategy and execute the growth of the UES family of businesses. “This partnership expands our presence into seven additional states, making UES a truly national firm. We have built a strong presence in the Southeast and West and Geotechnology has created great reach throughout the Midwest. Geotechnology has a reputation for excellence, a magnet for incredible talent and a top-notch leadership team, as well as bench strength for further expansion.”

UES, a privately held company, has made a commitment to growing to $1 billion through strategic acquisition and organic growth. With the addition of Geotechnology to the portfolio, UES’ presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.



UES was recently named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With 2,500 professionals across 60 branches nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media.



About Geotechnology, Inc.

Geotechnology provides a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing. We can now also provide you with building envelope, occupational health and safety, and building code compliance services. The Geotechnology family of firms has been part of thousands of major construction projects in the Midwest regions and is ranked No. 407 in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Geotechnology has offices in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. For more information, please visit https://geotechnology.com/.

