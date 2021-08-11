University City Seeks Community Input on Conditional Use Permit for QuikTrip at Olive and North and South

University City Department of Planning and Development has received a conditional use permit application from QuikTrip Corporation to construct an approximately 5,000-square-foot Quik Trip convenience store and six unit fuel facility at 7579 Olive Blvd, near the intersection of Olive and North and South. The location expects to provide more than a dozen full- and part-time jobs.

The first step of the conditional use permit review process is consideration by the City’s Plan Commission, which includes a public hearing and notifications to surrounding property owners. If approved by the Plan Commission, the permit would be presented for approval to the City Council Exact dates are still being determined and will be posted on the City’s calendar at www.ucitymo.org/calendar.

“We are pleased that QuikTrip is interested in University City for a new location,” said City Manager Gregory Rose. “The new store and fuel facility would enhance this underutilized intersection and be an added convenience both to our residents and visitors. We encourage the community to follow developments on our website and be engaged in this review process.”

According to QuikTrip, the location, which features a lighted intersection, is an ideal site. In addition to a high volume of traffic along Olive Boulevard, which is also a state highway, the location is convenient to University City residents and will attract customers on their way to various other destinations such as work, school, daily errands, or social activities. If the project is permitted, the facility could open by the end of this year.

About University City: University City was incorporated on September 4, 1906 by founder Edward Gardner Lewis, as a city of learning, culture and beautiful neighborhoods. This diverse community of about 34,000 residents provides welcoming neighborhoods, thriving business districts, and is a great place to live, learn, work and be entertained. More information is available at www.ucitymo.org.

Share this: Tweet



