University Of Missouri Health Care Tops-Out State-of-the-Art Children’s Hospital at Columbia

The recent topping out milestone of the University of Missouri Health Care’s new Children’s Hospital in Columbia keeps the construction project on schedule for substantial completion this fall and for opening next year.

A PARIC-Barton Malow joint venture, with teams in St. Louis and Kansas City, was selected to build the facility.

The seven-story structure will add 90 pediatric beds and will deliver high-quality health care with the flexibility to meet mid-Missouri’s future needs. The project is part of a larger effort by MU Health Care to create one centralized hospital campus where resources, technology and specialists are co-located for patients of all ages, allowing for completely coordinated care.

Features of the new hospital include a kid-friendly entrance designed to make check-ins and appointment navigation easy and convenient; interactive clinic areas with toys and furniture that are inclusive for those with special needs; a warm environment with colors, murals and rounded corners designed to create a softer feel to put youngsters at ease during treatment; natural lighting to promote healing; interactive walls and a playground.